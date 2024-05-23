Emergency services were called to the B4318 between The Clicketts and Manor House junction at around 4.15pm on May 22.

Two vehicles were involved, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed, and the road was closed.

Following the crash, two people were taken to hospital.

The vehicles were recovered, and the road was reopened after around three hours.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4318 between The Clicketts and Manor House junction at around 4.15pm on May 22.

“Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The road was closed whilst both vehicles were recovered and reopened at around 7pm.”