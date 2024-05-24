Public toilets at Nolton Haven were closed in April, along with several other conveniences in the county.

Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) made the decision to close facilities in Carew, Moylegrove, Newgale South, Nolton Haven Abercastle, Amroth East, Bryn Road St Davids, Creswell Quay, Kilgetty, and Neyland Marina at a meeting last December.

The toilets in Nolton Haven had been closed for the winter but it was hoped that they would reopen when the tourist season began.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "Cabinet made a decision in February 2023 to look for alternative funding streams for all toilets that are fully funded by the council.

“As the joint second highest provider of public toilets in the UK, the strain on a decreasing budget for what is a discretionary service was no longer deemed a sustainable option going forward.

“The implementation of the decision was delayed until April 1 2024 in order to allow sufficient time for alterative options to be explored.”

In Nolton Haven these alternative options included Pembrokeshire National Park Authority (PCNPA), who receive an income from the car park and for Nolton and Roch Community Council to consider taking over the facility by funding through their precept, as other town/community councils have done.”

Local residents say that the closure of the toilets discriminates against the elderly and infirm, and against families and others who need to use the toilets while visiting the beach.

“During the height of the holiday season, visitors cannot be expected to have unrestricted access to toilet facilities at the nearby inn,” said Barbara Biebrach, secretary of Nolton Women's Institute.

“The visitors will complain on social media at the distress the closures will cause.”

She added that the many walkers travelling through Nolton Haven on the coast path would have to carry on walking miles to the nearest public conveniences which are now situated at Broadhaven and Newgale.

She asked where a visitor who parks at Nolton Car Park is expected to relieve themselves, adding that they would not give up a parking space in order to drive to the nearest toilets in Newgale.

“The council holds an obligation for the wellbeing of the community,” said Mrs Biebrach speaking on behalf of Nolton WI.

“The removal of essential toilet facilities, flies in the face of this commitment. Whoever is responsible in the council has obviously not thought through all the negative practicalities.”

She added that the council was currently in possession of funding through the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant to be used in areas such as Nolton Haven which have a high number of second homes.

“This injustice needs to be resolved before the holiday season gets fully underway,” said Mrs Biebrach.

The Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson added that neither of the alternative funding strands for Notlon Haven had yet come to fruition.

“After carrying out an analysis, PCNPA decided not to fund the facility,” they said. “Initially the community council also decided not to fund it however we are still working with them on a way forward, which subject to agreement, may see them re-open.”

The spokesperson added that assets owned and managed by PCC cannot be supported through the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund.

However, if the community council took over the management and maintenance of the toilets, they could apply to the fund to support elements of that activity such as structural alterations or to test new ways of working.