Britain's 30 greatest villages have been revealed in a list by The Telegraph featuring spots from all over the country including Anglesey, Cumbria and Cornwall.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Britain has no shortage of eye-catching villages, but a combination of good looks, convenience for day trippers and a few influential endorsements can be enough to turn what was once a peaceful retreat into an over-tourism battleground inundated with selfie stick-wielding tourists from April till October.

"Fortunately, there are still plenty of beautiful but uncrowded British villages that do retain their authentic character, where medieval pubs and churches remain the beating heart of the community, and where welcoming shopkeepers stock treats from local producers."

The Telegraph has revealed Britain's 30 greatest villages - see the full list below. (Image: Getty Images)

Britain's 30 Greatest Villages

The greatest villages in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:

Saltaire, West Yorkshire

Hutton-le-Hole, North Yorkshire

Dent, Cumbria

Alnmouth, Northumberland

Cartmel, Cumbria

Mells, Somerset

Cranborne, Dorset

Lustleigh, Devon

Shaldon, Devon

Lizard, Cornwall

Laxfield, Suffolk

Great Massingham, Norfolk

Wing, Rutland

Ombersley, Worcestershire

Broadway, Worcestershire

Wootton, Oxfordshire

Alfriston, East Sussex

Ditchling, East Sussex

Bosham, West Sussex

Dedham, Essex

Chilham, Kent

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Sonning, Berkshire

Solva, Pembrokeshire

Laugharne, Carmarthenshire

Aberffraw, Anglesey

Beddgelert, Gwynedd

Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Inverie, Highland

St Monans, Fife

The Pembrokeshire village was named among Britain's best

Solva in Pembrokeshire was one of four Welsh villages named among the best in Britain.

The Telegraph said: "In a county full of seaside lovelies, Solva stands out.

"But be warned: once you clap eyes on this village, with its flower-draped, stone cottages in bright ice-cream pastels and deep, fjord-like harbour where boats gaily bob, you’ll be sorely tempted to jack in the day job and move to the coast pronto.

"No, its charms haven’t gone unnoticed, but visit in spring or autumn instead of the height of summer and you’ll feel the magic.

"You’ll be happy to hang out in the village itself, with its galleries, craft shops and pubs: the Ship Inn (cosy beams and craft beers) and the Harbour Inn (waterfront views).

"Or go for an exhilarating ramble on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, up and over gorse-clad cliffs and coves to St David's.

"Stop for a spiritual moment at St Non’s where legend has it, St David was born in 500AD."

Solva recommendations

For somewhere to stay in Solva, The Telegraph recommended the 16th-century Cambrian Inn (doubles from £100) which has a pistachio-green façade and blends period features with bright, modern flair.

If it's food you're after pay a visit to "local legend" Mrs Will the Fish and order a boat-fresh seafood platter, then pop into MamGu for Welshcakes which come in various flavours.

As for the best day out, The Telegraph suggested heading over to St David's and taking a look around its mighty medieval cathedral followed by some beach time at Whitesands.