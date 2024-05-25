Leanne Harland, 42, of Harbour Way in Hakin, had been charged with a series of drug offences alongside her co-defendant Brian Wright.

Harland pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between July 6 and December 20 last year.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said this plea was acceptable, and a trial – which had been due to start on June 4 – would no longer be sought.

Harland had also been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine (Class A), possession of cocaine, possessing criminal property – relating to £780 and €50 in cash, possession with intent to supply amphetamine (Class B), possession of amphetamine. possession with intent to supply ketamine (Class B), and possession of ketamine – all dated from December 19.

Ms Donohue said that Wright, 42, of Hubberston, had already pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentence.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report for Harland, but warned the defendant: “It will be to the length of sentence rather than anything else”.

“The overwhelming likelihood is you will receive a sentence of imprisonment,” he added.

Both defendants will be sentenced on June 13.