The warning comes in anticipation of the bank holiday and half-term, as individuals and families prepare to visit the county's picturesque coastlines, many with their dogs.

Seasonal bans, effective between May 1 and September 30, limit the areas where dogs can roam on several beaches throughout Pembrokeshire.

These include complete bans on Tenby North beach and Whitesands, while partial restrictions affect Lydstep, Newgale beach and pebble bank, Coppet Hall (voluntary), Saundersfoot beach and promenade, Tenby Castle and South Beach, Amroth beach and promenade, Poppit Sands, Broad Haven North and Dale.

Enforcement will be in place, and those who fail to comply risk incurring a penalty of up to £500.

Since the onset of the restrictions on May 1, 26 Fixed Penalty Notices have already been issued.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, the council's cabinet member for residents services, has guided the public on this matter.

Cllr Sinnett said: "We are very lucky to have so many beaches where people can visit with their pets throughout the year.

"Dog restrictions are in place at some beaches during the summer period in order that everyone can enjoy their time by the sea."

He further added: "We would politely request that people get acquainted with the areas where dogs can visit before arriving and also follow the local signage in place.

"We always prefer not to have to enforce but we will have teams ensuring that bylaws relating to dogs on beaches are followed."

Residents and tourists are encouraged to familiarise themselves with these restrictions and ensure they clean up after their pets as dog fouling regulations apply across all Pembrokeshire beaches.