Eileen Bairstow MBE, the founder of the Pembrokeshire Counselling Service (PCS), died at her Fishguard home earlier this month.

Eileen - together with good friend Margaret Burnett set up the Pembrokeshire Counselling Service, which provides free short-term counselling for adults with mild and moderate mental health issues, in 1996.

Centres were set up around the county and operates with volunteer counsellors who are either fully qualified or trainees working towards qualification. Over the years the trained volunteer counsellors have included doctors, district nurses, a clinical psychologist, college lecturers, teachers and artists as well as people from many other professions.

The service offers six free counselling sessions for people experiencing mild to moderate mental health issues.

Eileen trained had long been involved with the Salvation Army and completed her midwifery training through the organisation. She also worked in Belfast during The Troubles.

Both Margaret and Eileen had for many years worked within the NHS, Margaret as a district nurse, and Eileen, as a nurse, midwife, health visitor and finally as an NHS manager. They recognised the desperate need for bereavement support and fist set up a bereavement support group in the county before going on to establish PCS.

They were both awarded the MBE by the Queen - Eileen in 2006 for her services to the Pembrokeshire Counselling Service and Margaret for establishing Shalom House palliative care unit in St Davids.

Throughout her illness Eileen was nursed by Margaret, who stressed that everything possible is being done in Pembrokeshire to keep patients in their own homes.

“Help is at hand from district nurses, Shalom House, NHS Home Care, Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, Dementia Support Team, St John’s, ART Service, the All Night Palliative Care Team, All Night out-of-hours doctors, GPs, and the Salvation Army,” said Margaret.

“These services cover so many illnesses and we experienced them all over the last years. They deserve a very big thank you.”

A spokesperson for PCS added: “Pembrokeshire Counselling Services would like to pay its respects to Eileen Bairstow MBE who has sadly passed away.

“During her involvement with our charity she worked tirelessly to raise finances to enable Pembrokeshire people to access counselling. Due, to her dedication we have been able to help more than 10,000 people.

“PCS will continue to offer a counselling service to the people of Pembrokeshire and allow her legacy to continue.

“We wish her family and Margaret sincere condolences at this time and say thank you from all at Pembrokeshire Counselling Service for her contributions to her community.”

To contact Pembrokeshire Counselling Service go to contact@pembrokeshirecounsellingservice.org.