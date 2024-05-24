The charter, a first in Wales and potentially the UK, promises to incorporate arts as an integral part of delivering health and wellbeing services.

The charter will be delivered through eight Arts and Health principles and pledges.

It aims to prevent ill-health, enhance wellbeing, aid the treatment and recovery of illnesses, and promote healthy behaviours.

It is expected that these provisions will significantly reshape the strategic objectives of Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Eleanor Marks, vice chairperson of Hywel Dda University Health Board and chairperson of the health board’s Arts and Health group, said: "Our Arts and Health Charter has been built on the growing evidence that the arts have a key role to play in preventing ill-health, improving wellbeing, treating ill health, helping people live well with illness, promoting healing and recovery and encouraging healthy behaviours.

"Co-created in partnership with health and arts professionals, patients, communities, and staff, we are proud to be the first NHS organisation in Wales to ensure the arts are integrated into the strategic objectives of the health board.”

Guests at the online launch were privy to testimonies showcasing the potent role of the arts in the health sector.

Patient Lyn Mura shared her experience.

"When you’re sitting for up to six hours in a chair, the difference is going to be tangible", she noted.

Ms Mura praised the calming influence of art in patient environment which offers a much-needed distraction during treatment procedures.

Services that have profited from integrating arts into patient care also shared their experiences.

Sarah Williams, a senior nurse in medicine, and junior sister Donna, conveyed how engaging dementia patients in artistic activities such as pottery, silk painting and pom pom making at Glangwili Hospital has been beneficial.

In the same vein, Lara Schmidt, occupational therapist at St Nons, Withybush Hospital gave insights on how her patients have found relief through singing and music provided by Forget Me Not Chorus.

She disclosed the evident reduction in distress among her patients due to these activities.

Ms Marks concluded the launch with words of gratitude towards those who participated.

She reiterated her faith in the charter's transformative potential, inviting others to share in the vision.

She said: "This is the start of a very exciting journey and I encourage everyone to consider how integrating the arts into our services could benefit the health and wellbeing of patients and staff."