Police received reports of an incident in Market Street, Haverfordwest at around 11.50am.

Enquiries continued throughout the day and by yesterday evening there was a dog team, armed police units and two police vans.

The road was closed at around 6.40pm and drivers advised to find an alternative route.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault as a result of yesterday’s operation.

The man remains in police custody today, Thursday May 23.

“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of an alleged assault at around 11.50am on Wednesday, May 22,” said a force spokesperson.

“Officers attended an address on Market Street, Haverfordwest, as part of their enquiries.

One man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

“The incident was reported at 11.50am and enquiries were carried out throughout the day.”