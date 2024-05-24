As part of constituency changes, Pembrokeshire’s seats of Preseli Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, are now no more.

As part of the changes, parts of north Pembrokeshire – including St Davids – are joining the new Mid and South Pembrokeshire constituency, which replace the Pembrokeshire elements of the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire seat.

Parts of the north of the county are now in the new Ceredigion Preseli constituency, areas including Crymych and Maenclochog joining with Ceredigion.

Current hopefuls for the Mid and South Pembrokeshire seat are Welsh Liberal Democrat Alistair Cameron, with Stephen Crabb for the Conservatives and Henry Tufnell for Labour.

Conservative hopeful Stephen Crabb said: “As a local man who lives and was raised in the heart of Pembrokeshire, I'm committed to providing a strong voice for our county. I understand the needs of our community and have a trusted track record of speaking up for Pembrokeshire. I bring experience, a record of delivering on our county’s priorities, and I always put the interests of Pembrokeshire first.”

"I’ve worked hard to secure the Celtic Freeport which will bring new investment and jobs to the area, improved Broadband, delivered new Levelling Up money to improve our town centres, and boosted the number of police officers to keep our communities safer. Defending Withybush Hospital and local health services against Welsh Labour cuts will always remain a top priority."

"I am the only candidate at this election who has fought against Vaughan Gething’s Withyhedge landfill scandal which has ruined the quality of life of thousands of Pembrokeshire people. This election is an opportunity for local people to send a message to Welsh Labour that Pembrokeshire must not be turned into a dumping ground."

Welsh Labour’s candidate Henry Tufnell said: “Today presents an opportunity for the people of Mid and South Pembrokeshire to have their say. They can choose between more of the same of the last fourteen years: scandal, sleaze, economic mismanagement and falling living standards, or a changed Labour Party that will deliver for them.

“I want a fresh start for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, to be a strong voice to stand up for residents and to work hard for them. With a UK Labour Government working hand in hand with our Welsh Government, the people of Pembrokeshire will be better off.”

Alistair Cameron, Welsh Lib Dem candidate said: “I will push for quality local jobs that offer fair wages to help residents and families get by. I will urge the UK government to boost support for offshore wind and green hydrogen industries off our coastline, creating skilled sustainable employment for our region.

“I will also support established industries in our county including tourism and farming. As part of this, I want to make it easier to trade with our nearest neighbours in the European Union.

“Many are frustrated with long waits to access healthcare under the Labour-led system, whether seeing a GP, finding an NHS dentist, or getting hospital treatment for serious illnesses. I will fight to make it much easier to access these vital services. “

Plaid Cymru is yet to select a candidate for the constituency, and other parties are expected to announce their choices in the coming weeks.

Candidates confirmed to date for Ceredigion Preseli are Ben Lake for Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones, and Conservative Aled Thomas.

Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones, said: “Fourteen years of Conservative government in Westminster has left families in Ceredigion Preseli worse off. Plaid Cymru won’t be able to provide solutions to the problems the UK faces.

“I’m campaigning for a fresh start for Ceredigion Preseli with a Labour Government. A thriving local economy, a modernised NHS, and opportunities for all, no matter your background. There is an alternative to Conservative chaos and Plaid powerlessness. A UK Labour Government, working with our Welsh Labour Government, will deliver for communities across Wales.”

Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake said: "It is an honour to stand as the representative for the new seat of Ceredigion Preseli. It has been a privilege to serve the people of Ceredigion for the past seven years, during which I have done my utmost to fight their cause, striving every day to improve the lives of the people I am honoured to serve.

"I hope to be re-elected as your Member of Parliament on July 4, and will work tirelessly to champion the issues that matter most to you. Whether that's investing in our public services, safeguarding our NHS, or boosting our local economy for the benefit of our communities.

"I will be your champion at Westminster, and I am confident that together we can build a stronger, more sustainable, and prosperous Ceredigion Preseli to enable future generations to thrive."

Conservative hopeful Aled Thomas said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to represent residents in North Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion as the Welsh Conservative Candidate for Ceredigion Preseli. Now the starting gun has officially been fired, I’m ready to continue spreading positive messages across the constituency about what has been achieved under a Conservative UK government, with getting the economy growing, the furlough scheme, gigabit internet rollout, national insurance tax cuts, legalising same sex marriage and establishing the Celtic Freeport just to name a few.

“Rural communities across our constituency need stability, and the uncertainty the Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Labour Government have inflicted on Welsh Farmers is unforgivable. As a young farmer, I feel the same pain that our rural communities feel. I will always fight for farmers and wider rural communities, and I know that the Welsh Conservatives share that same value.

“Conservatives also have a strong record in education, and now more than ever, I will be the only voice that speaks up for a generation of children in Ceredigion Preseli - where Labour’s current curriculum for Wales and the Plaid Cymru-run County Council are letting a generation of school children down.”

Liberal Democrat hopeful Mark Williams said: “It is an honour to stand as the candidate for the Liberal Democrats and represent the new constituency – Ceredigion Preseli, in Westminster.

“Having had the privilege of representing the people of Ceredigion for over 12 years as your member of parliament, I had a proven track record of consistently fighting for our community, striving every day to improve the lives of the people I served. I will do so again if I am elected to serve as your next MP.

“On July 4, I seek your support to be elected as the member of parliament. As the choice for change and a better future, I am dedicated to addressing the issues that matter most to you. My focus will be on securing vital investments in our public services, protecting our health service, and boosting our local economy to benefit all our communities.

“I am committed to being a strong and effective voice for you in Westminster. Together, we can build a stronger, more sustainable, and vibrant Ceredigion Preseli that will enable future generations to thrive.”

The two new seats have two Pembrokeshire County Council councillors standing, Alistair Cameron and Aled Thomas.