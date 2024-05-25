The cash was generated by staff from Wales & West Housing Group (WWHG), marking the most money donated by the firm over two years.

Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) and Blood Bikes Wales have each received £21,111.

The funding is especially significant for the recipients as they depend on charitable donations.

Vice chairperson of Blood Bikes Wales, Lesley Isaacs-Penny, said: "We are extremely grateful to everyone at the Wales & West Housing Group for their generosity.

"I believe this is the most money our charity has ever received from public fundraising in one gift."

For WAA, the generosity by this group of donators is warmly echoed.

Wales Air Ambulance’s director of income generation, Phae Jones, said: "We are truly humbled by the support we have received from the Wales & West Housing Group.

"Thank you to everyone involved in raising such a staggering amount for us and Blood Bikes Wales."

The funds will help cover costs, such as putting an extra Blood Bike on the road and enabling WAA to attend eight missions.

Furthermore, since 2006, WWHG staff have raised more than £200,000 for various charities, demonstrating a firm commitment to supporting good causes.