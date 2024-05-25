A white-sand beach in Pembrokeshire has been named as one of the best in Britain.
Weather you're looking for somewhere you can walk the dog, catch some rays, build sand castles with kids or take a dip in the ocean its always nicer on a "dreamy pale-sand beach".
But with so many different options in the UK it can be hard to know which white-sand beach to pick.
To help you decide, The Telegraph has come up with a list of Britain’s best white-sand beaches.
Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Aquamarine waters, bone-white sands, bleached driftwood… the stuff of holiday brochures and Instagram posts, and designed to lure us to foreign and exotic idylls.
"But, hang on; why go abroad? Look closer to home.
"Britain’s coastline may not offer the bath-warm temperatures and languid palm trees of, say, the Caribbean, but it has some startling beaches along its varied coastline. And they’re not always where you might think."
Britain’s best white-sand beaches
The best white-sand beaches in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:
- Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides
- Porthcurno, Cornwall
- Camusdarach, near Mallaig, west Scotland
- Achmelvich, near Lochinver, west Scotland
- Appletree Bay, Tresco, Isles of Scilly
- Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
- Bamburgh, Northumberland
- Holkham Beach, Norfolk
- West Wittering, Sussex
- Kynance Cove, Cornwall
'White-sand' beach in Pembrokeshire named among best in Britain
Barafundle Bay was the only location in Wales to feature on The Telegraph's list of best white-sand beaches in Britain.
Describing the Pembrokeshire beach, the news outlet said: "More honey-blonde than bleach-blonde, nevertheless this beach on the south coast of Pembrokeshire, about five miles south of Pembroke, is a beauty.
"It requires a half-mile walk (along part of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path) from the National Trust-owned Stackpole Quay car park over a limestone headland and then through a stone archway down steps to the beach.
"The 18th-century archway and castellated wall is a remnant of when the land, part of the Stackpole Estate and now owned by the National Trust, belonged to the Campbells of Cawdor family.
"The east-facing beach, which curves gently between two impressive limestone headlands, is sheltered and offers safe swimming but no facilities; bring, and take away, all you need."
