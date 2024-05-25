Weather you're looking for somewhere you can walk the dog, catch some rays, build sand castles with kids or take a dip in the ocean its always nicer on a "dreamy pale-sand beach".

But with so many different options in the UK it can be hard to know which white-sand beach to pick.

To help you decide, The Telegraph has come up with a list of Britain’s best white-sand beaches.

The Telegraph has revealed Britain's best white-sand beaches - see the full list below. (Image: Getty Images)

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Aquamarine waters, bone-white sands, bleached driftwood… the stuff of holiday brochures and Instagram posts, and designed to lure us to foreign and exotic idylls.

"But, hang on; why go abroad? Look closer to home.

"Britain’s coastline may not offer the bath-warm temperatures and languid palm trees of, say, the Caribbean, but it has some startling beaches along its varied coastline. And they’re not always where you might think."

Britain’s best white-sand beaches

The best white-sand beaches in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:

Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides

Porthcurno, Cornwall

Camusdarach, near Mallaig, west Scotland

Achmelvich, near Lochinver, west Scotland

Appletree Bay, Tresco, Isles of Scilly

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

Bamburgh, Northumberland

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

West Wittering, Sussex

Kynance Cove, Cornwall

'White-sand' beach in Pembrokeshire named among best in Britain

Barafundle Bay was the only location in Wales to feature on The Telegraph's list of best white-sand beaches in Britain.

Describing the Pembrokeshire beach, the news outlet said: "More honey-blonde than bleach-blonde, nevertheless this beach on the south coast of Pembrokeshire, about five miles south of Pembroke, is a beauty.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"It requires a half-mile walk (along part of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path) from the National Trust-owned Stackpole Quay car park over a limestone headland and then through a stone archway down steps to the beach.

"The 18th-century archway and castellated wall is a remnant of when the land, part of the Stackpole Estate and now owned by the National Trust, belonged to the Campbells of Cawdor family.

"The east-facing beach, which curves gently between two impressive limestone headlands, is sheltered and offers safe swimming but no facilities; bring, and take away, all you need."