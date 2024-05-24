Police officers and paramedics were called to an address in Milford Haven in the early hours of Friday morning, May 17, following reports of a medical emergency.

A woman at the property was blue-lighted to hospital but unfortunately did not survive.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious at present and that her family has been informed.

Police confirmed that two men, an 82-year-old and a 27-year-old were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences as a result of the incident. They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a sudden death at a property in Milford Haven.

“The force received a call reporting a medical emergency shortly before 1am on Friday, May 17.

“A woman was taken to hospital by Ambulance where she sadly passed away. Her next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Two men, aged 27 and 82, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug, and have been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”