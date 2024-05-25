The Her Story Theatre Company, based in South Wales, is set to showcase 'Daughter of Bala', focusing on the extraordinary life of the revered nurse and Welsh woman, Betsi Cadwaladr at Merlin Theatre in Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest.

Company writer and director, Adele Cordner said: "I was inspired by reading Betsi’s biography which was so exciting and gripping that I simply couldn’t leave her story untold.

"Betsi Cadwaladr led such an incredible life and changed the history of battlefield nursing, travelling to the Crimea to save the lives of soldiers in her sixties, and returning to Britain hoping to expose the shortcomings of the government response to the war."

She also highlighted Betsi Cadwaladr's lasting influence on battlefield nursing.

This included her confrontation with Florence Nightingale, leading to significant improvements in nursing.

The part of Betsi Cadwaladr will be portrayed by Newport-born actress, Clare Drewett, who shared her thoughts about working on the play.

Ms Drewett said: "Betsi was a true daughter of Bala.

"She was so obviously proud of her heritage and carried her love of Bala and Wales with her wherever her adventures took her.

"It has been a real privilege to get to know this amazing woman and her captivating life story."

'Daughter of Bala' will occur at the Merlin Theatre on June 20 at 7.30pm.

Further performances are scheduled in several locations including Cardiff, Newport, and Bala.

Tickets are available via the Her Story Theatre Company website.