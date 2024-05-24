Animal enthusiasts and families from across the region are welcome to join the festivities as part of RSPCA’s ‘One Fun Day’ on June 15.

Poppit Sands beach will be one of many locations across England and Wales to host a range of events, with celebrations featuring a ‘Walk Your Dog event’ from 2pm to 3pm.

Participants are requested to meet by the RSPCA sail flags on the right-hand side of the beach, an area where dogs are allowed during the summer season.

This event will be one of more than 70 carried out in distinct locations, including RSPCA animal centres, shops, and other unanticipated spots.

Each 'One Fun Day' event promises a unique experience, with an interactive map highlighting all the proceedings taking place near you.

The 'One Fun Day' event is an annual milestone on the RSPCA calendar.

However, it holds additional significance this year in honour of the charity’s 200th anniversary, the actual birthday falling on June 16.

Participating in the event not only enables individuals and communities to support their local RSPCA branches and centres but also offers an opportunity to contribute towards bettering every animal's life.

Extreme weather conditions may lead to short-notice cancellation of the event, so participants are advised to check the RSPCA Cymru or RSPCA Ceredigion Facebook pages, or the charity’s website, for any updates.

In light of the RSPCA’s landmark anniversary, the animal welfare charity is aiming to inspire one million individuals to join their movement to improve animals' lives.

To learn how to join their million-strong movement for animals visit the RSPCA's website, where you can also find more information on the 'One Fun Day' celebrations.