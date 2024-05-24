Milford locals reported armed police in Milford Haven’s Picton Road from around 2.53pm on Wednesday.

The road was reportedly closed by the junctions with Milford Haven RFC and Observatory Avenue, with reports of drones flying over the area and police going into several flats.

According to residents two police officers remained at a property in the area overnight on Wednesday, May 22 into Thursday, May 23.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the operation was part of the same incident that saw armed police and officers in Market Street, Haverfordwest on Wednesday.

Police received a report of an incident at 11.50am on Wednesday. A force spokesperson confirmed that enquiries started in Milford Haven and continued in Haverfordwest.

Haverfordwest’s Market Street was closed at around 6.40pm and witnesses reported armed police and a dog team in the area as well as police vans.

Police confirmed yesterday that a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault. He has now been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of an alleged assault at around 11.50am on Wednesday, May 22,” said a force spokesperson.

“Officers attended an address on Market Street, Haverfordwest, as part of their enquiries.

“One man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“The incident was reported at 11.50am and enquiries were carried out throughout the day.”

The spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to make enquiries.

No further arrests have been made.