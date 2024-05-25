The Torch Theatre will unveil 'My National Gallery', a film celebrating the London-based gallery's art, people, and 200-year history in June.

The documentary, directed by Phil Grabsky and Ali Ray, showcases stories from various workers from the gallery, highlighting the singular art piece that has had the most impact.

An assembly of people, including cleaners, curators, security guards, and the director reveal their favourite artworks.

These choices, spanning popular and lesser-known pieces, indicate the diverse connections people have with the gallery.

A number of celebrities also share their preferred places to visit whenever they're in the gallery.

Besides personal stories, the movie will cover the gallery's rich history and offer insights into its possible future.

Viewers will witness the relationships and sentimental bonds workers and visitors share with this iconic institution and its vast collection.

As the National Gallery gears up for its 200th birthday, the film seeks to reflect its essence through individual experiences and feelings.

The documentary will be shown on Sunday, June 9, at 4.45pm in Milford Haven's Torch Theatre.

Tickets are priced at £13.

For booking or more information, people can contact the Box Office or visit the Torch Theatre's website.