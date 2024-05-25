Carew Castle will welcome visitors to 'Unearthing History: Pembrokeshire’s Past,' an event packed with history and archaeology.

Organised by Dyfed Archaeological Trust, it will feature museums, history groups, talks, collections, and hands-on experiences.

Visitors will have a chance to interact with experts, participate in Knight School, and try out Have-A-Go Archery sessions.

Talks during the day will cover a variety of topics, including the history of siege weapons and the famed HMS Erebus.

Greenala Music's performances add a musical flair to the event.

Attendees can explore medieval, folk and Celtic music played on traditional instruments, and delve into the lyrics of medieval songs.

Daisy Hughes, manager of Carew Castle, said: "If you’re fascinated by all things related to Pembrokeshire’s rich past, then the Unearthing History event is one not to be missed!

"We look forward to working once more with Dyfed Archaeological Trust and other local groups to bring this event to life and raise awareness of the fascinating historical and archaeological discoveries that have shaped our understanding of the past."

Organisations such as Pembrokeshire Prospectors, Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Pembroke Town Walls Trust and others will be present.

Family-friendly activities like Iron Age slingshot and face-painting will be offered by Castell Henllys Iron Age Village.

The event will run on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 10am to 4pm, and is included with normal castle admission.

For more event details, visit the Carew Castle website.