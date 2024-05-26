Gelli has four bedrooms, two stone barns, 21 acres of land, a river valley, veggie patch and no nearby neighbours.

The house is characterised by a Welsh slate floor, huge Inglenook fireplace and partially exposed stone walls.

There are four bedrooms in the farmhouse. (Image: Welsh Luxury Homes)

21 acres of land is outside the property. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes)

A range of beautiful wildlife can be found near the property. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes)There are three reception rooms on the ground floor with wood burners, a large utility room and a kitchen.

On the first floor there is a large double bedroom and bathroom, before a staircase leads you to the second floor.

This includes an en-suite double bedroom, a regular double bedroom, and a smaller bedroom along with a toilet and power shower on the same floor.

The four external doors throughout the house allows you to seamlessly go to the garden or sit on the terrace while admiring the beautiful country views.

The land outside the property consists of three large fields with long grass, apple trees, a pond and a nearby river.

At the pond there are otters, kingfishers, wild ducks, toads, and dragon flies in the summer.

Away from the pond, ‘Bobbin’ the robin makes a regular appearance along with birds like goshawks and owlets.

The upper greenhouse has room for numerous plant pots. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes)

There is a picnic area between the two stone barns. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes)

'Bobbin' the robin makes a regular appearance. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes)

The two stone bars are located away from the main house and built opposite each other with a grassy space between them ideal for picnics and sunbathing.

Both barns have electrical supply but need interior renovation if to be converted into living accommodation.

The veggie patch comes with a large polytunnel and two greenhouses (upper and lower).

The polytunnel is based on the slope above the house, consisting of raised beds, space for pots, a vent screen down one side, double sliding doors at the front and single hinged door at the opposite end.

There is also a thermal anti-fog cover, anchor plate crop bar kit, twin support brace kit and water supply from a gravity fed water system.

The doors of the upper greenhouse are opposite the doors of the polytunnel with automatic top vents and blinds along one side.

Meanwhile, the small greenhouse is small, three-sided, and attached to the Cattle Barn – inside there is a grapevine for making wine and some vegetables growing underneath.

The veggie patch itself is a large fenced-off pot with numerous raised beds with their own controlled soaker hoses and a gravity-fed water system.

For fruit lovers, there is a fig tree on the patio near the house, hazelnuts on the hazel trees, a blackcurrant bed near the polytunnel.

Finally, Gelli is located one mile from Pen-y-bont village, nine miles from St Clears and ten miles away from both Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen.

For more information about the property, contact Luxury Welsh Homes or visit the listing.