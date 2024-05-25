The detached home Yr Hendre, near St Dogmaels, is on the market with Country Living Group at a guide price of £1,350,000.

The two storey accommodation offers five double bedrooms, around six and a half acres of gardens, woodland, and paddocks and two large unconverted stone barns with development potential.

The house has a fine history, with celebrated Welsh poet Dylan Thomas having stayed there as a boy.

Country Living Group said that Yr Hendre is one of the finest homes it has ever had the pleasure of marketing.

“Some homes enjoy a location so special that the property itself is secondary to the magical views that they enjoy. Others offer family homes so well thought out and accommodating that their location is redundant. Yr Hendre somehow manages to combine both,” said the agent.

“Walking out onto the large sun terrace at Yr Hendre, your gaze travels out over your own fields and the coastline to the ever-changing waters of Cardigan Bay.

“Your view is uninterrupted by human habitation for fourteen miles, until the twinkling lights of Fishguard remind you that there is anyone else to share in this spectacular stretch of coastline.

“While the house has changed a great deal in the hundred years since Dylan Thomas stayed here as a boy, the beauty of the remarkable vista has lost none of its charm.”

The details of the accommodation are as follows:

Entrance Hall- The formal entrance hall for the property opens off the large green oak porch which sits at the front of the property. The wooden part-glazed door opens into the hall which runs through the centre of the property. The dining room is found at the end of the hall, with the door to the cellar found opposite the staircase to the first floor. Next to the staircase you find a large, walk-in understairs cupboard, with another fitted cupboard opposite it. A door to your left leads into the snug and a door to your right leads into the sitting room. The hallway is finished with mandarin slate flag floors and underfloor heating below it which runs through the ground floor of the home. There is also feature moulding to the cornice and ceiling roses, another delightful feature found in many rooms throughout the property.

Sitting Room- This lovely space provides a warm and welcoming seating area on even the coldest nights. There are two windows, one to the front and one to the side, both fitted with sunshades and custom drapes which are fitted to most of the windows in the home. On the internal wall there is a fitted cupboard that fills an original arched doorway. There is a wood burning stove as a focal point which only increases the cosy nature of the space.

Snug- This lovely space is very flexible to suit an owner and could easily fulfil many roles. The room is accessed off the entrance hall and has an open archway through to the lounge. There is a large window looking out over the gardens and driveway at the front of the home, along with a wood burning stove on the far wall. The engineered oak flooring found in the snug also continues through to the lounge.

Lounge- Comprising a lovely companion space to the sitting room, the lounge embraces the outside of the home with double doors opening out to the sun terrace and enjoying charming views to the coast. A more informal seating area, this space also opens into the kitchen/ living room to the side through a set of part-glazed double doors. As a result, the lounge provides a wonderfully versatile reception space that can be opened up, or closed off, as required.

Kitchen / Living Room- In a house of impressive spaces, the kitchen/dining room manages to stand out as a particular focal point. An extension by the current owners transformed the original kitchen into this open plan living space with a huge set of bi-fold doors leading out to the sun terrace. There are also three large rooflights above to bring in even more natural light to the space as well as the glazed double doors leading through into the lounge. There is also a door in the rear wall which leads into the formal dining room, along with two in the side wall that take you into the pantry and the utility room.

The kitchen comprises a range of gloss cabinetry that provide excellent storage and a large central island which includes a spacious breakfast bar. There is a fitted dishwasher, fridge, sink, double Meile ovens and warming drawer, along with an induction stove set in the island. Like the rest of the home, the room is exceptionally well-equipped with power sockets to suit any chef or home baker.

The rest of the room offers ample space for both a large seating area and a dining room table, making the space an ideal hub for the family.

Walk-In Pantry- An incredibly useful space, this room provides excellent storage for dry goods along with space for more freestanding kitchen appliances if required.

Utility- The utility room off the kitchen provides even more cabinetry storage as well as space and plumbing for a washing machine and separate dryer along with another double sink. The large space also has a door to the side of the home and is perfect for drying off dogs, children, or yourselves after a walk or long day at the beach. The space also contains a ground floor wet room, perfect for cleaning off sandy toes.

Ground Floor Wetroom- Excellently finished, this space provides a walk-in shower area with drain in the floor, lavatory, heated towel rail, and hand basin. There is an obscured glass window to the side that brings in natural light.

Dining Room- The formal dining room is another fabulous space in the property and provides a more formal dining space than the kitchen/dining room. Large enough to accommodate the largest of parties, the room has a big original hearth in the end wall with a wood burning stove at its centre. A window looks out to the side of the property with an archway opening into the side lobby. There is a storage cupboard next to the hearth which also houses the underfloor heating manifolds.

Side Lobby- A handy space, this vestibule has two windows to the side of the property and a stable door opening to the outside.

Cellar- The cellar is accessed via a door and staircase off the entrance hall. The staircase leads you down to a surprisingly dry and spacious room, perfect for storage or as a wine cellar.

First Floor Landing- The wide staircase takes you up to the spacious landing which runs through the centre of the first floor and gives access to the five bedrooms and family bathroom. There is also access to the large loft in the property which adds even more storage to the home.

Bedroom One- The master bedroom has a short corridor off the landing which passes the door to its ensuite bathroom and leads you into the main bedroom area. This large space offers plenty of room for freestanding bedroom furniture along with a seating area to take in some of the finest views in the property from the Juliet balcony at the far end.

Ensuite Bathroom- This ensuite bathroom offers a freestanding roll top bath, separate double shower, lavatory, hand basin set in a vanity unit, heated towel rail, electric underfloor heating, and a shuttered window to the front of the home.

Bedroom Two- At the northeastern end of the home, opposite the master bedroom you find this lovely double. With a window to the front and side of the home, this space also enjoys an ensuite shower room.

Ensuite Shower Room- This well-appointed space offers a lavatory, hand basin in a vanity unit, corner double shower, a heated towel rail, electric underfloor heating, and a shuttered window to the front.

Bedroom Three- Positioned between bedrooms four and five and looking to the east of the home is this excellent-sized double bedroom. The room has a large walk-in cupboard on the far wall and plenty of space for freestanding bedroom furniture.

Bedroom Four- Another excellent bedroom with great views out to sea, this bedroom also has double doors opening to a large fitted cupboard.

Family Bathroom- A great-sized space which offers a freestanding deep bath, walk-in double shower, lavatory, hand basin set in a vanity unit, and a shuttered window to the side of the home.

Bedroom Five- Found at the far end of the landing, the fifth and final double bedroom on this level has a window to the side which looks over to the barns. There are also two large built-in cupboards with an airing cupboard beside them.

External You approach the property from the shared driveway which in turn leads to a gated private drive that runs up to the side of the home. There is ample parking for numerous vehicles with access to the even larger concrete farmyard to the north. The farmyard is flanked on two sides by the large stone barns. These spaces offer a wealth of options for a buyer and an exciting project for those looking to develop, subject to planning. At the bottom of the farmyard there is a garage/store currently used to dry firewood along with another access point to the driveway. Between the farmyard and the main house you find an established vegetable garden and custom heavy-duty greenhouse along with an open two car garage.

In front of the home, a large lawned garden is flanked by mature hedges and leads down to a fruit tree orchard and summer house. From this point you can access the area of woodland which lines both banks of the stream that runs down the bottom of the valley. The owners have also planted numerous trees throughout the property, providing a wonderful habitat for wildlife.

There are seating areas around the home with a very spacious sun terrace to the southwest of the home. The sun terrace is the perfect space to watch the sun set over the stunning coastline, and also boasts a bespoke brick built Argentinian Parrilla BBQ, garden room, and hot tub.

The rest of the grounds are made up of a large lawn and fenced paddock which has been grazed and cut for hay in the past.

Yr Hendre is on the market with Country Living Group at a guide price of £1,350,000. To find out more contact the agents by emailing james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or by phoning 01437 616101or 07969 241845.