After an international tour and sold-out West End performances, The Simon & Garfunkel Story will arrive at the Torch Theatre on June 29 at 7.30pm.

Boasting West End actor-musicians, the show is touted as the largest tribute to the folk/rock duo's life and music.

The show brings the past alive, walking audiences through the 1960s.

It starts with the humble beginnings of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel under the moniker 'Tom and Jerry.' It captures their rise, eventual split, and illustrious 1981 Central Park reformation concert in New York.

A massive projection displays 1960s photos and film footage while a live band plays popular tunes like 'Mrs Robinson,' 'Cecilia,' 'Homeward Bound,' 'Sound of Silence' and 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.'

Reviews have been highly positive, with Mail on Sunday branding it "a nostalgia fest" and Elaine Paige on BBC Radio 2 called it "amazing."

Tickets at the Torch Theatre range from £22.50 for concessions to £24 for full price.

To reserve your seats, reach out to the box office during opening hours on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website, available 24/7.