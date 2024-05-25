Lee Berridge and John Mumberson successfully conquered a nearly 300-mile event in Plymouth, replacing comforts such as a bed for a roadside ditch during the two-and-a-half day cycle.

They wanted their efforts to benefit an organisation that had come to the aid of several individuals in their circle.

The pair expressed wanting to "put money into a charity that has helped several people" they are acquainted with who have been "airlifted out."

Their journey to the finish line was preceded by personal tribulations.

Mr Berridge, 49, had to have back surgery after a severe fall during work training, while Mr Mumberson suffered wrist injuries and broken facial bones from a tumble in his garden.

However, the pair's resilience saw them step up to the challenge, even as they were in recovery themselves.

Recalling his own accident, Mr Berridge said: "A piece of equipment came undone or failed.

"Nobody is sure what happened, but I fell six and a half metres, straight to the floor and shattered three vertebrae.

"I wasn't airlifted out, but I was blue lighted to the nearest hospital that could do the best operation that I needed."

Additionally, Mr Berridge revealed the sombre connection to the charity that ran deeper in his close circle.

"A friend's brother had a car accident a few weeks ago.

"He was airlifted out but sadly died the next day.

"His sister did a sponsored run, and it was that, that inspired and prompted me to want to fundraise for the charity."

Mr Berridge also shared his regard for the air ambulance service, describing the work they do as "incredible".

Whilst recuperating from his injuries, he was presented with the opportunity to purchase a third tandem, which he named 'Jean.' It was this event that sparked the idea to fundraise through a tandem tour.

Initially planned for the Trans Dorset race in 2023, which was put on pause due to their unfortunate injuries, they used the opportunity to sign up for the Trans Devon instead.

Mr Berridge said: "We decided that we would do it on a tandem and we were the only tandem in the race.

"Everybody else who was on solo bikes was carrying as little amount of stuff as possible.

"But me and John, we just took all our own camping equipment and we literally slept on car parks in the front porch of a church and went over some of the most scrawling hills."

To date, the cycling duo have raised more than £1,000 and are already gearing up for more fundraising events.

Mr Berridge said: "The air ambulance is amazing it has helped so many people.

"It really should not take a charity to do what it does.

"It should not have to be raising its own money to run a lifesaving service.

"That is why I want to do as much as I can to help, and we are already planning two more rides this year."

Expressing gratitude for their efforts, Wales Air Ambulance’s head of fundraising Mark Stevens, said: "We are hugely grateful that Lee and John took on the Trans Devon in aid of our charity.

"They navigated some challenges, sleeping under the stars, covering unfamiliar terrain and on a tandem too.

"By helping us hit our target, we are able to help thousands of people each year who are critically ill or injured thanks to the kindness of our supporters."