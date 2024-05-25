The return marks the beginning of the ‘main season’ for the RNLI lifeguards, which is expected to bring more beach patrols.

In Ceredigion, daily patrols will cover Borth, Llangrannog, Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and Aberporth until June 2.

Borth and Llangrannog will remain open full time after the half-term, while the rest shift to weekend-only patrols until July 13.

In Pembrokeshire, Whitesands, Newgale Central and Tenby South will see routine monitoring until June 2, with Whitesands and Tenby South continuing full-time patrols afterward.

Newgale Central will shift to weekend-only patrolling until June 15.

However, the RNLI advises that beachgoers should visit a lifeguarded beach.

The lead lifeguard supervisor for Swansea, Vinny Vincent, clarified that there would be patrols every day on beaches across Wales during the half term holiday, starting May 25, between 10am and 6pm.

Mr Vincent said: "We encourage anyone planning on visiting the coast to choose a lifeguarded beach.

"Remember to swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags, or surf, kayak or stand-up paddleboard between the black and white flags.

"The lifeguards position the flags in the safest area of the beach, if you see a red flag the lifeguards have deemed that area of the beach as unsafe.

"If you ever have any questions feel free to approach the lifeguards, we’re a friendly bunch!"

RNLI water safety lead, Chris Cousens, is expecting a significant number of coast visitors during the bank holiday weekend and the half-term holiday.

Mr Cousens said: "The RNLI wants people to enjoy themselves while staying safe.

"We advise that people should choose to visit one of these beaches between 10am and 6pm when the lifeguards are on patrol, and always swim between the red and yellow flags.

"Remember it's safest not to go into the water alone - the person you're with can help you stay safe.

"And ensure that you’re always carrying a mobile phone."

Furthermore, he stresses that any emergencies on the coast should be reported to the Coastguard by dialling 999 or 112.