Frank Janiurek, 43, of Heol Glyndwr in Fishguard, has been on trial at Swansea Crown Court charged with stalking a woman causing her serious alarm or distress between March 25 and July 10 in 2022.

The prosecution alleged that after having a facial treatment at the salon on March 8, 2022, Janiurek repeatedly sent emails and called the salon “often asking questions he had already received answers to” and would “walk past the salon on a daily basis”.

Caitlin Brazel, prosecuting, also alleged that Janiurek liked one of the complainant’s Instagram pictures using an account under a false name, and stared at her for a prolonged period when she out in Cardigan celebrating her birthday.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Matthew Murphy, appearing for Janiurek, had told the jury that the complainant was not direct in telling the defendant that he was making her feel uncomfortable.

“She doesn’t tell him anything about his behaviour and the effect its having on her before June 1,” he said.

“If she felt that way, be more direct. She was on June 1.

“How ought he have known that he was causing this harassment?”

He said the complainant saying she had an injured arm and was not taking on new clients as well as continuing to sign off emails with ‘All the best’ did not clearly signal that she wanted the contact to end.

He added that the defendant was neurodivergent and had Asperger’s syndrome, but stressed that that in itself did not form a defence.

Mr Murphy said all of the defendant’s messages had been about beauty treatments – apart from one occasion after she had told him she had hurt her arm and he asked how her arm was.

“He’s engaging in multiple platforms with the business, not [the complainant],” he said.

He added that the picture Janiurek had liked on Instagram was a picture on the business’ account, not the complainant’s personal account.

After around two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict.

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, thanked the jury for the care and attention they gave to the case, and Janiurek was allowed to leave the dock after being acquitted.