Fishguard and District’s Soapbox Derby event will take place on the town’s Penbanc and Rope Walk Roads along the side of Lota Park.

The first race at this popular event starts at 12pm on Saturday, May 25, when the wonders on wheels will whizz down the hill, competing for the fastest time.

There are five trophies up for grabs, sponsored by A&E Nichols; the coveted fist, second ands third prizes as well as a prize for Derby Disaster and one for best design.

As well as the thrills and spills of the whacky soapbox races there will be food in nearby Lota Park, with the Round Table Barbecue firing up for some sizzling sausages and banging burgers.

Fishguard Ladies Circle will be adding to the culinary complement by selling strawberries and cream.

At the end of the race there will be a fund raising ball run down the track, with the winning number grabbing a prize of £100.

All money raised is given to local charities. To find out more, visit Fishguard Soapbox Derby on Facebook.