The proposals for the vacant brownfield site between the rear of the former Cambrian Hotel building and the rear of the town houses in Milford Terrace were to create 24 new homes and a 445 square foot commercial unit space fronting on to Milford Street.

Its new developers said it would ‘fill the void’ and ‘re-establish a strong streetscape’.

An application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners, by Ventura Properties (Saundersfoot) said it would feature one, two, three and four-bed town houses and apartments.

The site, currently used for informal car parking, is a mix of gravel and tarmac finished land that includes a small access road to the rear of the Cambrian Hotel, which would be maintained the applicants have said.

The proposal sought to complete the mixed development of houses, apartments, commercial space and the redevelopment of the Cambrian Hotel which was granted permission in 2012.

Although the previous developer delivered the town houses and alterations to the Cambrian Hotel, the remainder of the approved development of 16 residential dwellings was not completed.

The previous developer has sold the site to the current applicants on that basis.

The developers have previously stated: “Approximately half of the site remains undeveloped, under-utilised and is a clear ‘gap’ that contributes negatively to the amenity of the local centre. The plot stands vacant (brownfield), previously used as the car park for the old Cambrian Hotel and remains somewhat of an eyesore.

“This proposal seeks to fill the void left along the southern edge of Milford Street. It proposes commercial units to the ground floor and apartments over on the prominent local centre facing street frontage.”

A mix of town houses and apartments was proposed to the heart of the site.

However, concerns were raised by Saundersfoot Community Council, which did not support the scheme.

Issues raised included the impact on the character of the village’s conservation area, road safety issues, and “even more commercial buildings being offered in a village where new business properties are empty or applications for the change of use are being made to this Planning Authority”.

It warned: “If this application were to be approved by the Planning Authority, the Saundersfoot Community Council are concerned that it would set a precedence for future overdevelopment, which does not preserve nor enhance the character or appearance of a historic village within a conservation area.

“Saundersfoot Community Council does not support this planning application and requests that the planning authority consider refusal of such.”