This follows a recent measles outbreak in Gwent underlining the importance of having two doses of the MMR vaccine for protection.

The vaccine's effectiveness is excellent, with more than a 95 per cent success rate at warding off measles.

It is never too late to receive missed doses.

For convenience, anyone aged five and above is welcome to walk into any of the vaccination centres, without prior appointments.

There are centres located in Cwm Cou, Llanelli, and Neyland, with opening times from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Cwm Cou (Ysgol Trewen, Newcastle Emlyn SA38 9PE) – is open Monday to Friday (closed Monday, May 27, Wednesday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 11). Llanelli (Unit 2a, Dafen Industrial Estate, Heol Cropin, SA14 8QW) –Monday to Friday (closed Monday, May 27). Neyland (Unit 1 Honeyborough Retail Park, SA73 1SE) – Monday to Friday (closed Monday, May 27, Friday, May 31 and Friday, June 7).

Dr Ardiana Gjini, executive director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB, emphasised the severity of measles.

She warned: "Measles is one of the most infectious diseases and nearly everyone who catches it will develop a high fever and a rash.

"One in every 15 people will get severe complications, including infection of the lungs (pneumonia) or brain (encephalitis)."

Dr Gjini also expressed her concerns about poor MMR vaccination uptake in recent years, thereby leaving many people vulnerable.

She reiterated: "The MMR vaccine is a safe and highly effective in protecting you against measles, mumps and rubella.

"I want to urge parents and carers to think of the safety of their children and ensure our communities here in West Wales are protected."

For those who are not able to visit a vaccine centre, arrangements can be made by contacting Hywel Dda University Health Board on 0300 303 8322 or emailing ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.