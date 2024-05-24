Officers raided the long-term vacant Mountain Gate in Tycroes on Tuesday, May 21 and found a large cannabis farm inside.

A 26-year-old man, Beni Mirashi, has been arrested accused of being concerned in the production of cannabis. He has since been charged.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed Powys Police executed a warrant at the Mountain Gate, Tycroes, Ammanford on Tuesday, May 21.

“The vacant property was found to have a large hydroponic set up inside, with approximately 800 cannabis plants seized by officers.

“One man, Beni Mirashi age 26, was arrested and was charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.”

Police seized around 800 plants from a suspected cannabis farm at the vacant Mountain Gate in Tycroes. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Mirashi appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 23. He was remanded in to custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court to enter a plea on June 24.

The police has asked anyone who has any information that may support officers in their investigation, to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*459007.