A fire service spokesperson said: “At 1.17pm on Friday, May 24, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Narberth and Tenby Fire Stations were called to an incident in Templeton.

“Crews responded to a tractor on fire and utilised one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The tractor was completely destroyed by fire.

“Crews left the scene at 2.44pm.”