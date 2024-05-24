FIREFIGHTERS were called to reports of a tractor fire near Templeton on Friday.
Two Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews – from Narberth and Tenby – were called to the blaze at 1.17pm on May 24.
The fire was extinguished, but the tractor was completely destroyed.
A fire service spokesperson said: “At 1.17pm on Friday, May 24, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Narberth and Tenby Fire Stations were called to an incident in Templeton.
“Crews responded to a tractor on fire and utilised one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“The tractor was completely destroyed by fire.
“Crews left the scene at 2.44pm.”
