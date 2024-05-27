The Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim welcomed more than 2,500 dippers to the village beach’s chilly waters on the first day of the year.

The event saw the highest number of entrants in its 38-year history who – for the first time – were asked to pay a £5 registration fee for the privilege of taking the plunge.

Swim chairman Chris Williams explained: "The swim evolves each year and with that comes increased costs, now totalling over £18,000.

“The committee recognised that something had to be done to counter the rising costs and 2024 saw the 'controversial' introduction of a £5 charge per swimmer.

“Organisers were overwhelmed with the response, as just over 2,500 registered to enter online, raising in excess of £11,000." Charity representatives and swim volunteers are pictured on the Saundersfoot harbour decking after the presentation. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The 2024 Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim presentation was hosted by Saundersfoot Sailing Club on Thursday evening.

Chairman Chris welcomed and thanked everyone for attending - especially those that had travelled a considerable distance - as well as the many charity representatives present.

Cheques were presented by Nicola Hurst, manager for Powells/Travel Chapter, which have been a main sponsor of the swim for over 20 years and Cllr Nicola Cleevely, the newly-appointed chair of Saundersfoot Community Council.

New Hedges/Saundersfoot AFC's Alan Brindley and Simon Brace receive cheques for the club. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Donations were made to 45 charities and organisations, with a further 10 charities receiving swimmer sponsorship directly.

Chris explained that the swim is an inclusive, community event, and that the committee felt it needed to support as many organisations and charities as possible, with a particular emphasis on local communities, event sponsors and event partners, without whom the swim would not take place.

Tenby Firefighters were amongst the cheque recipients. They are pictured with Saundersfoot Community Council chair Nicola Cleevely; Nicola Hurst of main sponsor Powells/Travel Chapter and swim chairman Chris Williams. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

He thanked the hardworking volunteer committee members, as without their commitment and dedication it would not be possible to hold such a large scale event.

“The NYDS is a twelve month operation and the members concerned should take credit for its continued success," he said.

Eva Rich and guide dog Nancy represented the Pembrokeshire branch of Guide Dogs Cymru which received a donation from the swim. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Also thanked were the army of volunteers who assist year on year in the smooth and professional running of the swim - the marshals, water safety team and emergency services and in particular, Tenby Fire Station who have given up their time for over 20 years - together with the bucket collectors who help raise as much money as possible, the 2,500 swimmers who entered the water (and raised personal sponsorship) and the crowds who help to make the event such an enjoyable spectacle.

"The UK's largest festive 'splash and dash'"





Chris added: "All these wonderful people come together, to make the NYDS the largest festive 'dash and splash' event in the UK."

Thanks were also given to the many organisations and businesses who assist on the lead up to and on the day - the RLNI, Tenby Surflink, Pembrokeshire Paddlers, St John Ambulance, Saundersfoot Sailing Club, Dyfed-Powys Police, The Odley family (who keep the volunteers and spectators refreshed), Pembrokeshire County Council and the event partners - Saundersfoot Harbour, Hean Castle Estate, Saundersfoot Beach and Saundersfoot Community Council.

Event sponsors

Sponsors for the event included: Ocean Beach Grill Ltd.; Neil Finlay Cars; Saundersfoot Sports & Social Club Social Club; Saundersfoot Beach Company; Fisher Family Builders; The Stone Crab; Tazzrock; Big Brums; Pro Waste; CBS; Janz, Broadfield Farm; Pembrokeshire Laundry; Sterling Construction; Capitan Property Services; The Silver Lily; Trueform M&M Windows; Lewis, Lewis Solicitors; Sunnyvale Caravan Site; Folly Farm; Broughton Caravans Ltd; Scaffold 2000; Fussell Builders; The Royal Oak; Elston Construction; The Snug; Saundersfoot Harbour; Hean Castle Estate; Saundersfoot Community Council; Travel Chapter; Mike Wealleans; Sue's Pantry; Rhodri Lewis; Welsh Coast Maintenance; Castle Homes; Caldey Construction.

Chris concluded: "The New Year's Day Swim is an inclusive, community-based event run by dedicated volunteers and we will continue to support sporting clubs, local organisations, charities, people young and old and those who may benefit from financial support.

"Work is already progressing well for next year, with an emphasis on, bigger and better."