Fences and neighbours can sometimes be a tricky subject when it comes to what can and can't be done.

Whether it's knowing who's side of the fence is who's, if a neighbour can paint a fence or who can hang/attach items to the fence, the boundary item is a hot topic.

What side of the fence am I responsible for in the UK?





But if you have a neighbour who has attached or hung something on your fence that you are not overly happy with you may be wondering if you can take it down yourself.

Before you do anything, hear what the experts have to say about the legalities around removing things your neighbour has attached to your fence.

Can I remove things my neighbour has attached to my fence?





If you own the fence, your neighbour cannot attach anything to it without your permission.

Whether that be hooks, screws or fairy lights, anything that goes on your fence should be given the all clear from you first.

Attachments without explicit consent could lead to legal disputes and trespassing issues could arise if neighbours are found to have interfered with your property without permission, according to East Coast Fencing.

There are steps that should be taken to remove your neighbours attachments from your fence rather than doing it yourself. (Image: Getty Images)

If your neighbour has attached something to your fence without your permission there are steps that should be taken to rectify the situation, East Coast Fencing says, rather than removing the attachments yourself.

You must first double check you do own the fence, then engage in the following steps:

Initiate a peaceful discussion with your neighbour to try and resolve the issue

If you previously agreed on boundary or fence usage in writing with your neighbour refer back to that

If discussion with your neighbour doesn't work you could try mediation services

Still not getting anywhere? Then seek legal advice - a solicitor can advise on whether the attachment constitutes trespass or damage and the legal remedies available to you, East Coast Fencing says.

For unresolved issues contact your local council - they can offer guidance on planning permissions and regulations the attachments to the fence may be breach of.

If your fence has been damaged by your neighbour's attachments, East Coast Fencing recommends taking the following steps "promptly":

Document the damage

Approach your neighbour to discuss the damage

Obtain a repair quote

If the initial conversation with your neighbour produces no result, follow up with a written letter

Mediation

If the damage is significant and an amicable resolution seems unattainable, it may be necessary to seek legal advice.

Depending on the extent of the damage you may be entitled to compensation.

East Coast Fencing adds: "Throughout this process, maintaining a respectful and calm demeanour can facilitate a constructive outcome, preserving neighbourly relations while ensuring your property is restored to its original condition."