And there's good news for the budget-conscious traveller, as the bus's fares have taken a hefty drop.

The brightly-painted bus made its debut in Pembrokeshire in the summer of 2022, when it was the first double-decker service to operate in the county for more tan 25 years.

The vehicle, operated by First Cymru, is a converted Euro 2 Volvo B7TL, which was given a new lease of life ahead of its launch in Pembrokeshire in June 2022, just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee holiday.

The bus had previously been in service across the UK, including in Bristol for the last 20 years.

When can I ride the Tenby Coaster?





The hop-on, hop-off Tenby Coaster service will run daily - bank holidays included - from Sunday May 26 to September 14.

Last year's ticket prices were £6 for adults and £4 for under-16s, but this year the prices have been brought into line with other First Cymru services.

So how much are the tickets?





A spokesperson for First Cymru said: "This year, Tenby Coaster tickets will cost exactly the same as our other services! That means singles from £1.60, returns from £2.88 and unlimited all day travel for up to five people (of any age!) for just £15.00."

First Cymru's Tap On, Tap Off service is also available on the Tenby Coaster, and Welsh Concessionary Travel Cards and Welsh Government-issued mytravelpasses will also be accepted.

See more information, including timetables, here.