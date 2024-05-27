THE first of the summer season of the Classic Car Shows in aid of the Paul Sartori Foundation took place at the Commons Car Park, Pembroke recently.
Organised by Malcom Powell and friends, the show was opened by the Mayor of Pembroke, Ann Mortenson, accompanied by the Ward Ten Withybush fundraiser Elly Neville.
A series of shows are taking throughout the summer at various locations throughout Pembrokeshire and entry is open to all classic car enthusiasts.
Contact Mal for more details on 01646 682619 or 07879 664835
The rest of the shows are follows:
- Wednesday 5th June at the Cresselly Arms
- Wednesday 19th June at the Plough Inn, Sageston
- Wednesday 3rd July at the Cresselly Arms
- Wednesday 17th July at the Plough Inn, Sageston
- Wednesday 14th August at the Cresselly Arms
- Wednesday 18th August at the Plough Inn
All events are at 4pm, except for the final show of the year on Saturday 14th September at the Plough Inn, Sageston which starts at 2 30pm.
The events are cash only.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here