Organised by Malcom Powell and friends, the show was opened by the Mayor of Pembroke, Ann Mortenson, accompanied by the Ward Ten Withybush fundraiser Elly Neville.

A series of shows are taking throughout the summer at various locations throughout Pembrokeshire and entry is open to all classic car enthusiasts.

Contact Mal for more details on 01646 682619 or 07879 664835

The rest of the shows are follows:

Wednesday 5th June at the Cresselly Arms

Wednesday 19th June at the Plough Inn, Sageston

Wednesday 3rd July at the Cresselly Arms

Wednesday 17th July at the Plough Inn, Sageston

Wednesday 14th August at the Cresselly Arms

Wednesday 18th August at the Plough Inn

All events are at 4pm, except for the final show of the year on Saturday 14th September at the Plough Inn, Sageston which starts at 2 30pm.

The events are cash only.