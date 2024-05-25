Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

LIVE: Main Pembrokeshire road closed both ways following crash

Live

A477 closed between Broadmoor and Redberth following crash

Emergency
By Ruth Davies

  • A main Pembrokeshire road is closed in both directions following a crash.
  • The closure is in force on the A477 between Broadmoor and Redberth.
  • We will bring you more on this story during the afternoon.

