LIVE: Main Pembrokeshire road closed both ways following crash

- A main Pembrokeshire road is closed in both directions following a crash.
- The closure is in force on the A477 between Broadmoor and Redberth.
- We will bring you more on this story during the afternoon.
Live
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here