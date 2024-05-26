The annual late May Bank Holiday festival is an almost entirely free event, featuring concerts, sessions, workshops and walks.

The festival got underway on Friday May 24, with the official opening taking place yesterday morning, Saturday May 25.

The morris dancers were a colourful sight. (Image: Western Telegraph)

A large gathering was entertained by Heb Enw Morris - one of a number of outdoor performances.

Today, Sunday May 26, is the last full day of the festival, with highlights including Songs of the Sea with Baggyrinkle and performances by Razor Bill and BonZaTina.

The evening's concert with Breabrach is already a sell-out.

The festival's last timetabled event is today, but there will be an information session tomorrow, Monday May 27.

For more information, see fishfolkfest.co.uk/