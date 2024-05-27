The honour of declaring the bridge open was given to pupils of Narberth CP School, representing the younger generation of the community.

The opening ceremony took place on Friday May 17, when the pupils were accompanied by their headteacher, Mrs Moore, and assistant headteacher, Mr Noble.

They were joined by residents and staff of Blaenmarlais Care Home in Redstone Road.

The A40 project – which extends from Llanddewi Velfrey to west of Redstone Cross - is being delivered by Alun Griffiths Contractors Ltd for Welsh Government.

Project Manager David Noblett made a short speech thanking pupils, residents and the workforce from the Griffiths and Trueform Civils Limited team, who then applauded as pupils cut the ribbon to officially open the bridge and walk across it for the very first time.

A spokesman for Griffiths said: "Griffiths would like to thank residents, businesses, and the community for their co-operation during the closure, which allowed the final phase of bridge construction to be completed on time.

The Narberth children were chosen to do the honours as they represented the younger generation of the community. (Image: Griffiths)

"A particular thank you to the residents of Northfield Road who experienced a parking restriction throughout this period.

"They were admirably supported in the parking of their vehicles by Janine Perkins from Bloomfield Community Centre, and Narberth Health Centre who allowed a family with a baby to use their car park during the closure period."