Three coastguard rescue teams and an RNLI lifeboat went to the scene after being paged on Friday afternoon, May 24, at around 3.50pm.

HM Coastguard Dale, St Govans and Tenby, together with Angle RNLI lifeboat, were involved.

HM Coastguard Dale said in a Facebook post that this was “another great example of multiple agencies working together for a positive outcome."

The lifeboat was able to reach the climber on the rocks and begin casualty care, but because of the person’s position, they were unable to evacuate them from the location.

HM Coastguard Dale continued “The teams began a rope rescue, extracting the climber via a rope rescue stretcher to the top of the cliff.

“The casualty’s climbing partner was also recovered. With the casualty now in the care of paramedics, the team stood down.”