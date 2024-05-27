THE Avro Shackleton, successor to the Sunderland flying boat in Coastal Command, will be remembered at the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group’s meeting on Tuesday June 4.
Speaker will be former RAF pilot Brian King who flew the Shackleton - nicknamed ‘The Growler’ - in the final months of its long and impressive service in Coastal Command.
The group meets at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, The Royal Dockyard, commencing at 7.30 pm. Non-members are most welcome.
Further details from chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979.
