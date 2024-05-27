Dear Editor,

Volunteers Week and Big Help Out

This June brings two celebrations of the amazing work carried out by people who give up their spare time to help charities across the UK.

Cats Protection will be marking these events - Volunteers Week (3-9 June) and The Big Help Out (7-9 June) - by saying a huge thank you to our 9,000 volunteers who help 157,000 cats every year.

From hands-on cat care, helping in our shops or running fundraising events, Cats Protection volunteers make an incredible difference to help cats and their owners.

Thanks to them, we’re able to rehome around 30,000 cats every year, run services to support cat owners fleeing domestic abuse and those grieving the loss of a cat, and campaign for better animal welfare legislation.

Our volunteers come from all walks of life and all ages, united by a shared love of cats. We’re always happy to welcome new volunteers, whether it’s a one-off for a couple of hours or a long-term slot.

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, learn new skills and make a difference in the community.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities at Cats Protection, please visit cats.org.uk/volunteering

Yours sincerely,

Julie Meredith, Head of Volunteering, Organisational Engagement and Inclusion People and Culture, Cats Protection