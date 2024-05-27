As part of a trio of art-related events in Tenby in coming months, Paint Castle Hill will be taking place on July 3rd.

Town mayor Dai Morgan and town councillor and professional artist Tom Sloan – who featured in Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year in 2020 – have put forward the ideas for the Tenby Arts Events.

These will also feature an outdoor arts fair and an indoor art show.

The two councillors came up with the ideas to involve students at Tenby’s Greenhill School, and have met headteacher David Haynes and head of art, Ali Lambert to discuss their ideas.

“These events will hopefully happen every year and they are the foundations of many more art events to come for the community to get involved,” said Councillor Morgan.

Tenby Arts Fair

South Parade will be the venue for the Tenby Arts Fair on June 5 and July 17, with Greenhill students having stalls in amongst other traders to sell their own work and experience the commercial aspect of the art profession.

Paint Castle Hill

The students will also be taking part in Paint Castle Hill on July 3.

Cllr Morgan explained: "Originally this was a chance for the students to pick a spot on Castle Hill and paint, draw or sketch whatever they see, but then we agreed it should be open to anyone to have a go, no matter if you’re a professional artist or have never picked up a brush before."

Tenby Arts Show

Paint Castle Hill then links into the third event – Tenby Arts Show in the De Valence Pavilion on August 10 and 11.

Anyone who painted Castle Hill can exhibit their work, alongside any other artists who will like to attend.

To keep up to date, follow Tenby Arts Events on Facebook, contact 01834 842370 or email tenbyartsevents@gmail.com.

There is some availability for the arts fair market stalls,and anyone would like a space is asked to contact via email.