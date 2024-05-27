THE Fishguard Soapbox Derby got into gear at the weekend to roll out yet another successful event.
Organised by Fishguard and District Round Table, it was a great start to their 60th Charter year.
Crazy characters - including Gangsta Granny and Wile E Coyote - delighted the crowds as they sped down the course in their souped-up soap boxes.
And it wouldn’t be a soapbox derby without a few thrills and spills, with more than one crew taking a tumble and having to finish the course on foot.
The honours were awarded as follows: 1, Come on Wile E; 2, Croczilla; 3, Round Table Llandeilo 778 Cows.
Best design: Croczilla; Slow and sready, RNLI
Fishguard and District Round Table took to Facebook to say a big thank-you to everyone who went along to support the event, held in sunshine on Saturday afternoon, May 25.
A spokesman said: “We had an absolutely fantastic time organising this event and what a day it turned out to be!”
They added that events of this kind would not be possible without the support of sponsors.
Headed by main sponsor, Goodwick Motor Services, these were: G D Harries & Sons Ltd; A & E Nichols; Jewson’s, Goodwick; West Wales Firewood; Morfa Milk; R D Contracting Services; Castle Hot Tubs;Communi8; The Royal Oak; The Rose & Crown; JT Abergwaun Hotel and CSE Hire.
The Tablers also thanked the following for helping to make the event run successfully: St John Ambulance; Fishguard and District 41 Club; Fishguard Ladies Circle; Cresswell's Cafe; Fishguard Fire Station and Pembrokeshire County Council.
