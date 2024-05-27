Organised by Fishguard and District Round Table, it was a great start to their 60th Charter year.

Crazy characters - including Gangsta Granny and Wile E Coyote - delighted the crowds as they sped down the course in their souped-up soap boxes.

A penny-farthing rider got the event off to its traditional start. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Fishguard soapbox derby (Image: Phil Haskett-Smith)

And it wouldn’t be a soapbox derby without a few thrills and spills, with more than one crew taking a tumble and having to finish the course on foot.

The honours were awarded as follows: 1, Come on Wile E; 2, Croczilla; 3, Round Table Llandeilo 778 Cows.

Best design: Croczilla; Slow and sready, RNLI

Gangsta Granny tok to the course on a power-free mobility scooter. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Fishguard soapbox derby (Image: Phil Haskett-Smith)

Fishguard and District Round Table took to Facebook to say a big thank-you to everyone who went along to support the event, held in sunshine on Saturday afternoon, May 25.

There was a finish on foot for Wile E Coyote. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Fishguard soapbox derby (Image: Phil Haskett-Smith)

A spokesman said: “We had an absolutely fantastic time organising this event and what a day it turned out to be!”

Event organisers, Fishguard Round Table, on a roll down the course. (Image: Western Telegraph)

They added that events of this kind would not be possible without the support of sponsors.

Fishguard RNLI takes a tumble.... (Image: Western Telegraph)

...and legs it to the finish line. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Headed by main sponsor, Goodwick Motor Services, these were: G D Harries & Sons Ltd; A & E Nichols; Jewson’s, Goodwick; West Wales Firewood; Morfa Milk; R D Contracting Services; Castle Hot Tubs;Communi8; The Royal Oak; The Rose & Crown; JT Abergwaun Hotel and CSE Hire.

Crowds enjoyed the event in lovely sunshine. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The Tablers also thanked the following for helping to make the event run successfully: St John Ambulance; Fishguard and District 41 Club; Fishguard Ladies Circle; Cresswell's Cafe; Fishguard Fire Station and Pembrokeshire County Council.