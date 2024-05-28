Simon Williams was jailed for two years and four months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The court heard that messages dating back to last March showed Williams had been dealing to around 20 customers to fund his own drugs habit.

Dan Griffiths, in mitigation, said the defendant’s expansion in to selling cocaine marked “an escalation” in his offending.

Police raided Williams’ home on Woodland Close in St Florence on March 6.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said the police found a knuckleduster out on a coffee table and a cannabis joint on the bedroom cabinet.

Williams’ phone was seized, and when it was analysed, officers found the messages showing his involvement in dealing cocaine.

Ms Cutter said Williams had messaged people saying he had “flake” and “bash” – both referring to cocaine – for sale, and he also referred to “preparing baggies” and that he “had a stash”.

Williams denied in interview being a drug dealer, insisting that he was a user of cocaine and cannabis and that the knuckleduster was “for decoration only”.

The court heard that Williams, 41, had 11 previous convictions for 14 offences.

He had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine – but only on the basis that he used cocaine to alleviate a head injury and sold some to friends to fund his usage.

However, the prosecution rejected this basis of plea after the officers discovering messages on Williams’ phone.

This led to defendant then fully accepting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis and possession of the knuckleduster.

“It’s clear that only an immediate custodial sentence can be imposed,” Mr Griffiths said.

“The defendant’s involvement in drugs began many years ago with the use of cannabis.”

Mr Griffiths said that Williams was introduced to cocaine by others due to the prevalence of the drug in the area.

He said the defendant funded his habit by dealing, with his expansion in to selling cocaine marking “an escalation” in his offending.

After being sent to prison, the defendant received no separate penalty for the cannabis possession and for possession of the knuckleduster.