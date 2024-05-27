Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating following reports of a serious assault in the Goodwick area on May 24.

Benjamin Guiver, 34, of the Fishguard area, was arrested and has been charged with assaulting occasioning actual bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration, making threats to kill and intentional strangulation in relation to the allegations.

Guiver has been remanded into custody until a later court appearance.

The complainant received “serious facial injuries” in what Dyfed-Powys Police described as “reportedly a sustained attack”.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that the neighbourhood policing team will be present in Goodwick over the coming days to provide reassurance to the local community.

An investigation has been launched in to the alleged incident. Anyone with information which could help officers with the investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via a direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24000470307.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.