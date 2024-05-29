Lancych Mansion is based in 15 acres of land which run along the bottom of the Cych Valley and near the twisting Cych river.

The main mansion has four en-suite bedrooms, a library, large kitchen, drawing room, lounge, dining room, storage room, two cellars and a utility room.

Cych river is near the mansion. (Image: Rightmove)

The property has seven bedrooms in total. (Image: Rightmove)

The library is ideal for working or reading. (Image: Rightmove)The master bedroom looks out to the side and rear of the building and consists of curved ceilings, panel work and an internal door which leads into a separate dressing room.

An open fireplace and a range of fitted wardrobes exist in the dressing room which is bigger than most bedrooms.

As for the en-suite bathroom, there is a steam room, separate shower cubicle, jacuzzi bath, lavatory, and windows at the front of the room to bring in natural light.

The library consists of built-in bookshelves to the walls, a box bay window overlooking the gardens and fireplace in the left-hand wall, making it an ideal place for working or reading.

The listing includes an attached farmhouse. (Image: Rightmove)

There are two double bedrooms in the farmhouse. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a kitchen in both the main mansion and the farmhouse. (Image: Rightmove)

In the kitchen there is a built-in dishwasher, American style fridge freezer and stunning blue pearl granite kitchen counters with enough space in the middle of the room for a kitchen table.

The lower cellar has two large alcoves on the wall where one could make a perfect wine cellar whereas the other cellar provides excellent storage with slate flag stone flooring and windows to bring in light.

Then, in the east wing of the mansion, there are three more en-suite bedrooms.

Attached to the main property is an original farmhouse with two double bedrooms, family bathroom, kitchen, lounge, farmhouse, and a cloakroom.

The family bedroom contains a lavatory under the side window, a hand basin set in a vanity and a shower over.

The lounge is the central component of the farmhouse with large windows in the front and back and a wood-burning stove.

Meanwhile, the farmhouse kitchen also has a wood-burning stove along with a variety of integrated appliances, a window overlooking the rear gardens and adequate space for a large kitchen table.

Outside the property there are formal gardens, including mature trees, shrubs, flower beds and a large-level lawn in front of the mansion which prevents the building from being at risk of any flooding.

For pub lovers, the award-winning Nag’s Head pub is approximately one mile from the property at Abercych.

