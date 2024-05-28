At 2.38pm a St Davids all-weather lifeboat was requested after a French vessel hit Horse Rock, Ramsey Sound at low tide.

There were three people on board when the volunteer crew arrived, and the yacht was released without any damage.

RNLI St Davids Lifeboat posted on their Facebook page: “St Davids all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch at 2:38pm on Sunday 26th May to aid a 40-foot yacht stuck on rocks in Ramsey Sound.

“The French vessel, with three people onboard, had hit Horse Rock at half tide. The volunteer crew were soon on scene and found the yacht had managed to free itself without damage.

“Following an assessment to ensure the crew and vessel were safe, the yacht continued on its journey to Fishguard Harbour, and the lifeboat returned to station.”