Britain's 30 greatest villages have been revealed in a list by The Telegraph featuring spots from all over the country including Pembrokeshire, Cumbria and Cornwall.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Britain has no shortage of eye-catching villages, but a combination of good looks, convenience for day trippers and a few influential endorsements can be enough to turn what was once a peaceful retreat into an overtourism battleground inundated with selfie stick-wielding tourists from April till October.

"Fortunately, there are still plenty of beautiful but uncrowded British villages that do retain their authentic character, where medieval pubs and churches remain the beating heart of the community, and where welcoming shopkeepers stock treats from local producers."

Britain's 30 greatest villages

The greatest villages in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:

Saltaire, West Yorkshire

Hutton-le-Hole, North Yorkshire

Dent, Cumbria

Alnmouth, Northumberland

Cartmel, Cumbria

Mells, Somerset

Cranborne, Dorset

Lustleigh, Devon

Shaldon, Devon

Lizard, Cornwall

Laxfield, Suffolk

Great Massingham, Norfolk

Wing, Rutland

Ombersley, Worcestershire

Broadway, Worcestershire

Wootton, Oxfordshire

Alfriston, East Sussex

Ditchling, East Sussex

Bosham, West Sussex

Dedham, Essex

Chilham, Kent

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Sonning, Berkshire

Solva, Pembrokeshire

Laugharne, Carmarthenshire

Aberffraw, Anglesey

Beddgelert, Gwynedd

Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Inverie, Highland

St Monans, Fife

The Carmarthenshire village named among Britain's best

Laugharne in Carmarthenshire was one of four Welsh villages named among the best in Britain.

The Telegraph said: "Famous as the onetime home and resting place of poet Dylan Thomas – whose former residence in the Boathouse is now a small museum – Laugharne is more than a pilgrimage site.

"It’s located on the right bank of the River Taf, with the estuary glistening half the day, and the mudbanks drawing in waders and corvids the rest of the time.

"The main drag, King Street, is lined with Georgian-style terraces, two of which house the popular Brown’s Hotel and New Three Mariners pubs.

"The skeletal castle ruin and old walls overlook lawns ideal for a picnic and Sir John’s Hill, a forest-clad hill protecting Laugharne from the Bristol Channel breezes, is great for a short poetry-themed walk.

"Without a railway station or a main road and with few bus links, Laugharne is quite cut off – which perhaps explains its romantic air."

Laugharne recommendations

For somewhere to stay in Laugharne, The Telegraph recommended one of the chic rooms at Brown’s (doubles from £140 per night, including breakfast).

If it's food you're after, Dexters at Brown’s serves superb steak dinners using 40-day dry-aged beef, the news outlet continued.

Fish and veggie options are also available.

As for the best day out, The Telegraph suggested the Wales Coast Path, which winds through Laugharne, over Sir John’s Hill and on to Pendine Sands.