Held on June 1, the Haverfordwest Walk for Parkinson’s is in support of Parkinson’s UK, an organisation that leads in Parkinson's research funding.

The neurological condition affects around 153,000 people in the UK and two more people get diagnosed each hour.

The event, organised by 61-year-old Bob Ratcliffe for several years in memory of his father, has managed to raise more than £45,000 towards research.

Mr Ratcliffe said: "I saw first-hand the impact that Parkinson’s had on my dad.

"He was always very positive, so he found out as much as he could about the condition as it progressed."

As his father wished, his brain and spinal column were donated for research after his death.

To honour his father's memory, Mr Ratcliffe's fundraising walk starts with registration at 10am at Haverfordwest Cricket Club, the 7.8km walk includes a planned stop for refreshments, and encourages walkers with dogs on leads.

It costs £15 to enter and walkers are set to start at 10.30am.

Commending Mr Ratcliffe's efforts, Keri McKie, Wales community fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: "We are so grateful to Bob for organising this walk.

"Without the generosity of people like Bob, our work would not be possible."

She called on more people to get involved by volunteering at such events, campaigning for better services or even organising their own charity walks.

To find out more about the Haverfordwest Walk For Parkinson’s, contact Bob and Jane Ratcliffe on 07887 707496.