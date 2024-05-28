The initiative is part of the National Lottery's 30th Birthday celebrations, launched by former Royal Marine Commando and broadcaster, JJ Chalmers.

He says the goal is to find 30 people who have achieved extraordinary things over the past three decades with the support of the lottery.

Since the first draw on November 19, 1994, more than £78 million has been raised for good causes in Pembrokeshire.

These funds, dispersed through 3,554 individual grants, have significantly impacted arts, sports, heritage, and community projects in the area.

Mr Chalmers encourages the public to nominate Pembrokeshire's unsung heroes as National Lottery Game Changers.

He said: "During my own recovery journey and involvement with the Invictus Games, I have encountered countless unsung heroes who work tirelessly to improve the lives of people around them."

Only individuals who have received National Lottery funding or are part of a funded project are eligible for nomination.

The categories for winners include arts, community, heritage, and sports.

The selected winners will be honoured in autumn.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, emphasised the heart of the initiative by saying: "As part of our 30th Birthday celebrations we want to honour those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in their communities with the help of National Lottery funding".

To nominate a National Lottery Game Changer, complete an entry form through the Lottery Good Causes website before June 17, 2024.