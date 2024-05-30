A CARDIGAN man accused of assaulting a woman has also been charged with attempting to intimidate a witness.
Richard Faccio, 58, of Bro Teifi, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.
Faccio was accused of assaulting a woman in Cardigan on between February 15 and April 1, and again on May 3.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He was also charged with intimidating a witness, after being accused of attending the witness’ address at a point between May 2 and 12 and attempting to get her to withdraw her complaint to the police.
The case came before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on May 23.
Faccio was granted bail, and will return to court on July 25 for a trial.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article