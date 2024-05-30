Richard Faccio, 58, of Bro Teifi, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.

Faccio was accused of assaulting a woman in Cardigan on between February 15 and April 1, and again on May 3.

He was also charged with intimidating a witness, after being accused of attending the witness’ address at a point between May 2 and 12 and attempting to get her to withdraw her complaint to the police.

The case came before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on May 23.

Faccio was granted bail, and will return to court on July 25 for a trial.