Sarah Lewis-Moane, 34, of Three Meadows, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court charged with five offences.

Lewis-Moane was accused of failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Haverfordwest Police Station on April 29 when suspected of having committed a driving offence.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

She was also charged with two offences each of failing to answer court or police bail and failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time – both dated on May 14 and May 21.

Lewis-Moane pleaded not guilty to all five offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on May 23.

The defendant was granted bail, and she will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 8 for trial.