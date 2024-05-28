Chris McEwen will attend the 2024 Welsh Veterans Awards on July 3 at the Vale Resort near Cardiff.

He was nominated for his contribution to the Welsh Fitness Industry and Society.

Chris is the chairman of Great Britain Disability Boxing and Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Amateur Boxing Club where he hosts inclusive boxing sessions every Thursday from 5pm-8:30pm.

In a post on his Facebook page, Chris said: “Being in the Royal Air Force is one of the proudest moments in my life.

“It’s more than a job. It's a family that supports you throughout your life.

“This incredible awards night highlights the work veterans continue to do across the UK.

“To be shortlisted for a Welsh Veterans Award is an incredible honour.

“But this could not have been achieved if it wasn't for the support of the community.

“Everybody involved with @greatbritaindisabilityboxing, @pembrokeboxingclub and our official partner @boxwise_london.

“This includes our sessions in mainstream schools and colleges along with Duke of Edinburgh, Prince's Trust, Sport Pembrokeshire, insport Series, Disability Sports Wales and Dyfed Powys Police programmes to name a few.”

The Welsh Veterans Awards recognises veterans in business, fitness, sport, and the wider community for making a positive impact.